English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operation out of Kyiv from May 17

    The decision to resume operation of the embassy from Kyiv came amid decisions by several Western powers to reopen their missions in the Ukrainian capital.

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST
    Ukraine-Russia conflict (Image: Reuters)

    Ukraine-Russia conflict (Image: Reuters)

    India on May 13 announced that its embassy in Ukraine would resume its operation from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from May 17. The embassy was temporarily operating from Warsaw in Poland since mid-March.

    "The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv with effect from May 17," the Ministry of External Affairs said. It said the embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on March 13.

    The decision to resume operation of the embassy from Kyiv came amid decisions by several Western powers to reopen their missions in the Ukrainian capital.

    India had decided to temporarily relocate the embassy to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country, including the Russian military offensive around Kyiv.

    India relocated the embassy after bringing back over 20,000 of its nationals from across Ukraine under its evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched on February 26 in the wake of the war in Ukraine.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Embassy #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: May 13, 2022 09:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.