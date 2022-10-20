English
    Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

    In an advisory, the mission also called upon Indian nationals not to travel to the Eastern European country.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

    The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of a fresh wave of hostilities.

    "In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine," the embassy said.

    "The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it added.

    There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.
