Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China

The Indian embassy in China has cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 25 people and infected over 800 others.

The Indian mission on Friday took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26.

"In view of the evolving situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in China as well as the decision of the Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events,@EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th," the embassy said on Twitter.