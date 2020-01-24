App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China

The Indian mission on Friday took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian embassy in China has cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 25 people and infected over 800 others.

The Indian mission on Friday took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26.

"In view of the evolving situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in China as well as the decision of the Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events,@EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th," the embassy said on Twitter.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the deadly coronavirus has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830, mostly in China's Hubei province.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Beijing #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

