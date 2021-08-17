MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Indian Embassy in Afghanistan not closed; 1,650 people applied to return to India : Report

Earlier today, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft took off from Kabul with 170 people including India's ambassador to Afghanistan. The aircraft landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat first and then at the Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
Representative Image. Source: ShutterStock)

Representative Image. Source: ShutterStock)

Indian Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul is not closed and local staff are still providing consular services, ANI reported citing government sources. According to the source, more than 1,650 people have applied for their return to India.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, many countries have been evacuating their citizens and embassy officials and diplomats from Kabul.

Follow our live blog for all updates on the Afghanistan-Taliban crisis

Earlier today, an Indian Air Force  C-17 aircraft took off from Kabul with 170 people including India's ambassador to Afghanistan. The aircraft landed in Jamnagar, Gujarat first and then at the Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad. Another IAF aircraft also landed at the Hindan airbase which was sent to Jamnagar to bring passengers to Delhi.

Speaking to Reuters, Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon said that nearly 200 personnel of the Indian mission in Afghanistan had been evacuated within three days, alongside Indian civilians working in the country.

Close

"You cannot imagine how great it is to be back home," Tandon said. "We are back home safely, securely, without any accidents or harm to any of our people."

Also Read: Taliban Captures Afghanistan | What it means for India

Fear has been looming large in the war-torn nation of Afghanistan which fell to the Taliban on August 15 as the US forces started leaving the country after 20 years of occupation. Thousands have been swarming at the airport in Kabul, desperate for a chance to leave the country.

Sources to the ANI also said that India is exploring options to hire charter planes to evacuate more Indians.

As far as the new 'Taliban government' is concerned, sources tell ANI that India will wait and watch how inclusive will be the government formation and how will the Taliban conduct themselves. It will also watch how other democracies react to the Taliban regime.

"There are security concerns that Afghanistan might become the first epicenter of Islamic terrorism which has a state, they have access to all the weapons which Americans have supplied and also the weapons of 3 lakh plus Afghan National Army personnel", said sources to ANI.

Also Read: India announces new category of visa for Afghans

Sources mentioned that there will be increased security vigil in Kashmir but as of now things are in control and Pakistan based groups in Afghanistan have little capacity to use the situation

"Pakistan based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi have some presence in Afghanistan, they have built check posts in some villages and parts of Kabul, along with Taliban. Pakistan spy agency ISI will try and influence the Taliban. However, it will have very limited effect as Taliban has acquired power in a position of strength. ISI can only influence weak Taliban but it looks unlikely in the present situation", sources to ANI.

The source also said that the Taliban has clarified its position in Kashmir. It regards it as a bilateral, internal issue, however, India will still have to be careful.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: #Afghanistan Taliban Crisis Live Updates #Afghanitsan #Indian Embassy Afghanistan #Taliban #Taliban takeover Afghanistan
first published: Aug 17, 2021 07:11 pm

