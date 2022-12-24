 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian driver in UAE wins lottery worth Rs 33 crore

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

Representative Image

An Indian driver in the UAE has won Dirhams 15 million (Rs 33 crore) as the grand prize in a weekly lottery.

Ajay Ogula, 31, who has been working for a jewellery establishment, hit the jackpot after he purchased two tickets for his first-ever participation with Emirates Draw EASY6.

Currently working as a driver at a jewellery firm, Ogula came to the UAE four years from his village in southern India.

"During a random conversation with my boss, I mentioned reading about someone winning a handsome amount with Emirates Draw, to which my boss advised that you keep wasting money here and there, so why not use it instead on an opportunity like this," he was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

Following his employer's advice, Ogula installed the Emirates Draw mobile app and purchased two lottery tickets, it said.

As the eldest child, he felt obligated to support his family, including an ageing mother and two younger siblings who reside in an old, rented house.