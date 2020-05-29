App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian doctors go online to treat patients amid coronavirus outbreak

To head off a rush at clinics and an accompanying risk of infection, many doctors are turning to video calls and WhatsApp chats, in addition to regular telephone calls, to treat patients suffering from illnesses such as diabetes or kidney conditions.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

As India's health system grapples with the coronavirus, doctors are increasingly going online to consult with patients suffering less critical or chronic diseases, while the south Asian economy prepares to emerge from a nationwide lockdown.

To head off a rush at clinics and an accompanying risk of infection, many doctors are turning to video calls and WhatsApp chats, in addition to regular telephone calls, to treat patients suffering from illnesses such as diabetes or kidney conditions.

"There is a lockdown, patients cannot come, but the disease will not wait," said Sushila Kataria, the director of internal medicine at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near New Delhi.

Close

Kataria said she had started treating nearly 80% of patients online, with physical check-ups limited only to urgent cases.

related news

Despite one of the world's strictest lockdowns since late March, India's tally of virus infections stands at more than 165,000, with 4,706 deaths.

The spread has overwhelmed many hospitals, already grappling with a shortage of beds and doctors, diverting attention from non-virus patients and those with chronic illness.

With its health system overstretched even in normal times, India issued telemedicine guidelines in a push for internet consultations.

Patients could go online to book appointments and make advance payments, with free follow-up consultations, even before the pandemic, but now it is helping to formalise the process.

General physician Devendra Taneja said an emergency video call cost the most, with calls scheduled in advance cheaper and fees for a phone call lower still, while a WhatsApp chat was the cheapest.

Treatment from home reassures some, such as Pradeep Kumar Malhotra, a 69-year-old patient of Taneja's who recently had spinal chord surgery.

"One is actually afraid to go and see a doctor," Malhotra said. "We might catch infection from the hospital. That is a big problem."

Yet doctors must struggle with poor network connections and find ways to build patient trust.

Being unable to perform physical examinations of pregnant patients could be frustrating, said gynaecologist Mukta Kapila, adding, "Not being able to provide the healing touch at this time makes you feel a little incomplete as a doctor."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 29, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affars #India #lockdown

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know