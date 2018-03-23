App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 23, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian diplomats attend Pakistan Day parade for first time: Report

Amid heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries, the Pakistan Army invited, for the first time, Indian Defence Attache and senior diplomats of the Indian High Commission to join the March 23 celebrations, a senior Pakistani military official told The Express Tribune.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

For the first time, senior Indian military officials and diplomats posted here attended the military parade to mark the Pakistan Day, a media report said today, claiming that the initiative of the Pakistan Army chief was to send a message of peace to New Delhi.

Amid heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries, the Pakistan Army invited, for the first time, Indian Defence Attache and senior diplomats of the Indian High Commission to join the March 23 celebrations, a senior Pakistani military official told The Express Tribune.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the initiative came from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the idea was to send a message of peace to India.

Indian deputy high commissioner J P Singh and Defence and Military Adviser Brigadier Sanjay P Vishwasrao were among those who attended the event, according to media reports.

related news

The move comes at a time when tensions have been simmering between Islamabad and New Delhi with frequent incidents of clashes along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

While the Pakistan Army chief is believed to be in favour of improved ties, the ball is now in India's court to see how the unprecedented gesture will be reciprocated, the report said.

India has made it clear to Islamabad that the onus is on Pakistan to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue between the two countries.

At the Pakistan Day event, President Mamnoon Hussain accused accused India of cease-fire violations and human rights abuses, saying New Delhi's actions have put regional peace at stake.

He had also raised the Kashmir issue, saying, "the only solution to the dispute of Kashmir is providing the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, and Pakistan will continue to play its role....

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #Pakistan Day parade

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC