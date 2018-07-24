Indian diaspora is making a mark all over world: PM Modi

The Indian diaspora is making a mark all over the world and they are the country's "rashtradoots (ambassadors)", Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of Indian community members in Rwanda.

He said, "I am delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rwanda. President @PaulKagame said to me that the Indian community is contributing to Rwanda's progress and they are also doing lot of community service. I was happy to hear this."

"All over the world, the Indian diaspora is making a mark. They are our 'Rashtradoots'," the prime minister added.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Rwanda -- one of Africa's fastest growing economies. He is the first Indian prime minister to visit the country.

"For years the Indian community in Rwanda wanted a High Commission. This long pending demand will be fulfilled and you will be connected even further with India," he told the gathering.

Earlier, Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Paul Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in defence, trade and agriculture sectors.

Later today, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Genocide Memorial and participate in an event on "Girinka" (one cow per family), a national social protection scheme of Rwanda initiated by Kagame.