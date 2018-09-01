App
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian diaspora in China contributed Rs 32.13 lakh towards Kerala flood relief: K J Alphons

"Collected Rs 32.13 lakhs from Indians in Shanghai, China, for flood victims in Kerala. Cheques will be delivered to CM on return from China," he tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister K J Alphons said Saturday that he has collected Rs 32.13 lakh form the Indian diaspora in China towards Kerala flood relief. In a tweet, he said that he will handover the money to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Collected Rs 32.13 lakhs from Indians in Shanghai, China, for flood victims in Kerala. Cheques will be delivered to CM on return from China," he tweeted.

The minister thanked the Indian diaspora in China and the Consulate General of India in that country for the humanitarian gesture.
First Published on Sep 1, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #China #India #K J Alphons #Kerala

