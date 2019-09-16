App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian delegation to visit US ahead of PM Modi's address to UNGA

The delegation will be visiting the US on September 17 and include Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Jaiveer Shergill, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An Indian delegation of political leaders and foreign policy experts will be visiting the United States ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there address the United National General Assembly on September 27.

The delegation will be visiting the US on September 17 and include Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Jaiveer Shergill, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Prime Minister will be leaving for the US on September 21 and address the UNGA on September 27.

Close

Shergill said the delegation will visit both Washington DC and New York, where they will participate in discussions on various international issues, including the Indo-US relations and the impact of US-Afghan rumblings on South Asia peace and stability.

related news

The leaders will also be part of deliberations at seminars hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and Heritage Foundation, he added.

During its visit to Washington DC, the delegation will interact with industry leaders keeping amid the trade challenges clouding the Indo-US ties, said Chaturvedi.

The key topics of discussion include Indo-US trade, challenges of terrorism and instability of Afghanistan, she added.

Some members of the delegation, including Shergill will also address a gathering at the University of Colombia on the 'impact of technology on democracy'.

Tewari will speak on the "rise of right wing populism around the world and its implications on democracy".

Chaturvedi will speak on Indo-US ties at the conference "India on the Hill" at Washington.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 08:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.