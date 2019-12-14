Indian delegation leaves for Australia for consumer protection project

A high-level delegation led by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve on December 14 left for Australia in pursuance of a collaborative project on consumer protection. The delegation will take part in phase two of the Australia-India Collaborative Consumer Protection Project under Sydney University, an official statement said.

Under the funding from the Australia-India Council (AIC), established in 1992, and the support from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Sydney University has undertaken the consumer protection project.

The project will be implemented in four stages -- workshops and round-table in New Delhi (by Sydney University), followed by a high level delegation from India to Australia.

The third stage is the secondment of one person from India to Australia to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, while the fourth stage is specialised workshops in New Delhi, it added.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is our priority to protect all the rights of the consumers of the nation. The consumer protection act 2019 passed by the parliament, is a giant leap towards safeguarding consumers from all the unfair trade practices. While, the bill has already been passed by the parliament, the process of formulation of rules and regulations is currently underway," the statement quoted Danve as saying.

"In this process, the Australian-India Council and the Department of Consumer Affairs have been working very closely. Our basic aim through this project is to understand international practices in this field and further strengthen the rules and regulations of the new Consumer Protection Act 2019 which will eventually make the consumers of this country more empowered and self-sufficient," he added.