Indian defence ministry says no information about air violations into Pakistan

Pakistan's military said that Indian military aircraft crossed the Line of Control frontier in the disputed Kashmir region.
India's defence ministry said on February 26 that it had no information about Pakistani allegations that Indian aircraft violated Pakistani airspace.
Pakistan's military said that Indian military aircraft crossed the Line of Control frontier in the disputed Kashmir region and "released a payload" after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there were no casualties or damage."I have no information," an Indian defence spokesman said.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 10:25 am