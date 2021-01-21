Indian cricket team faces mandatory home quarantine on return from Australia

File image: The Indian cricket team celebrates with their trophy after defeating Australia by three wickets on the final day of the fourth cricket test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia on January 19, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Indian cricket team players who landed in Mumbai after the Australian tour are facing a seven-day mandatory home quarantine, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal told CNN News18.

The municipal commissioner was quoted as saying that all players and staff will also have to go through mandatory RT-PCR tests on arrival, as per the safety protocol.

The contingent is returning from Down Under after recently defeating the hosts 2-1 in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series. Some members of the Indian team who played the Twenty20 International series against Australia were there since November 2020.

While in Australia, the team was in a bio-secure bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who arrived in Delhi, also told CNN News18 that he is heading for home quarantine.

India and Australia had won the T20I and the One Day International (ODI) series 2-1, respectively.

The Indian team is set to take on England starting from February 5. The tour comprises four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The matches will be played in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune. Indian captain Virat Kohli will return to the squad.