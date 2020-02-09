App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian cos' foreign borrowings down 45% to $2 bn in Dec'19

Indian firms had raised USD 3.81 billion in December 2018, which included USD 37 million through issuance of masala bonds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Foreign borrowings of Indian companies fell over 45% to USD 2.09 billion in December 2019 as compared to the year-ago period, according to the Reserve Bank data. Indian firms had raised USD 3.81 billion in December 2018, which included USD 37 million through issuance of masala bonds.

Of the total money borrowed by domestic companies during December 2019, USD 1.2 billion was through the automatic route of external commercial borrowing (ECB) and USD 840 million via approval route of ECB.

The remaining USD 55.98 million was raised through the rupee denominated bonds or popularly known as masala bonds.

Close

The borrowers taking the automatic route of ECB included HPCL-Mittal Pipelines (USD 262.5 million), HDFC Credila Financial Services ( USD 100 million), LIC Housing Finance (USD 200 million) and Toyota Financial Services India (USD 100 million), among others.

related news

Those who borrowed through the approval route were REC Ltd (USD 500 million) and Power Finance Corporation (USD 250 million), besides others.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company was the only company to have floated masala bonds overseas to raise up to USD 55.98 million for on-lending, as per RBI data.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 9, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #BSE #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.