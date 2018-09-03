App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian consumer sentiment moderates in August after interest rate hike : Report

The 25 basis points increase in the repo rate to 6.5 percent on August 1 seems to have dented optimism in the housing market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Consumer sentiment in India moderated in August, as rise in interest rates, appears to have dented optimism in the housing market and also had a negative impact on personal finances, says a report.

The GICI (Genesis India Consumer Indicator)  a monthly indicator tracking consumer sentiment pan India across personal finances, business conditions and buying conditions fell to 61.71 in August from the record high of 62.44 seen in July.

A result above 50 indicates respondents are optimistic while a reading below 50 indicates that pessimists outweigh optimists.

"Consumer sentiment remains buoyant despite the small fall seen in August. Buying conditions around consumer durables and especially autos remain very buoyant with few signs of cooling in the short-term," said Chief Economist of GMMR, Philip Uglow.

related news

Genesis Management and Market Research (GMMR) compiles GICI index.

Four out of the five components that comprise the GICI decreased between July and August, with only a bounce-back in the durable buying conditions component, the survey noted.

Meanwhile, the survey noted that consumers reported greater optimism about car buying conditions. The automobile purchase indicator rose to 67.36 in August from 63.51 in July and expectations for the next three months leapt to 80.4 from 72.88.

Uglow further noted that the latest rise in interest rates, though, does appear to have dented optimism in the housing market and also had a small negative impact on personal finances.

The 25 basis points increase in the repo rate to 6.5 percent on August 1 seems to have dented optimism in the housing market.

The real estate indicator declined to 46.22 in August from 52.32 in July, the lowest since January, indicating fewer respondents thought it was a good time to buy real estate.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 04:17 pm

tags #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.