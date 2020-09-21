172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indian-citizenship-granted-to-2120-pakistanis-188-afghans-99-bangladeshis-in-last-4-years-5865601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian citizenship granted to 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans, 99 Bangladeshis in last 4 years

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a total of 2,729 people of 44 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship from 2017 till September 17, 2020.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A total of 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans and 99 Bangladeshis were granted Indian citizenship in the last four years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a total of 2,729 people of 44 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship from 2017 till September 17, 2020.

Apart from 2,120 Pakistani, 188 Afghanistan and 99 Bangladeshi nationals, as many as 60 American, 58 Sri Lankan, 31 Nepali, 20 British, 19 Malaysian, 14 Canadian and 13 Singapore nationals were also granted Indian citizenship during the same period, he said in a written reply.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.