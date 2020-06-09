Indian, Chinese troops disengage at 'multiple points' in Eastern Ladakh: Report

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh after over a month of border tensions between the two countries, sources told news agency ANI.

"Troops and infantry combat vehicles moved back by 2.5 km by People’s Liberation Army in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area. India has also moved some of its troops back," sources told ANI.

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a month-long confrontation since May 5 following a violent clash in Pangong Tso. This is turning out to be the biggest military standoff after the 2017 Doklam episode.

In their first serious efforts to end the row, Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin held an extensive meeting on Saturday. However, it could not produce any tangible results.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry on Sunday said the meeting took place in a "cordial and positive atmosphere" and that both sides agreed that an "early resolution" of the issue would contribute to the further development of the relationship between the two countries.

In its comments, the Chinese foreign ministry said both the countries have agreed to work to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and resolve the standoff through talks.

Saturday's talks also came a day after the two countries held diplomatic talks during which both sides agreed to handle their "differences" through peaceful discussions while respecting each other's sensitivities and concerns.