Indian, Chinese Officials Communicate On Resuming Special Flights To China But No Clarity Yet

This follows a statement from Indian embassy regarding the issue, in which it had stated that the matter is "subject to a decision by Chinese authorities".

Over a month after China abruptly suspended the entry of Indians into the country in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still little clarity on when Chinese officials might allow Indians working or studying there, though a statement said that Indian and Chinese officials are in communication regarding the issue.

Flight operations under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) were suspended by China on November 5 after 23 COVID-19 positive cases were detected on a flight from New Delhi to Wuhan. In the following weeks, the Chinese civil aviation ministry had suspended four more VBM flights, scheduled for different cities across China.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said that it has taken the necessary anti-epidemic measures after a second wave of COVID-19 infections hit different countries.

"China and India are maintaining effective communication on personnel exchanges under the premise of strict epidemic prevention and control," the ministry said in its statement.

"For its part, the embassy is in constant touch with the Chinese side to work out a mutually acceptable mechanism that might lead to a resumption of VBM flights to China and will release information on the matter as soon as it is available," the statement had said.

As far as students studying in various Chinese universities are concerned, China's ministry of education had earlier in a note to the Indian embassy had said that "Indian students should maintain close contact with relevant Chinese colleges and universities" and arrange to study in China "in strict accordance with the suggestions and guidance of the colleges/universities".