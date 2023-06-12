Indian buffalo meat exports likely to be hit by demand slowdown

In 2022-23, buffalo meat exports reached 1,175,532 tonnes valued at Rs 25 640 crore

A slowdown in demand is likely to keep buffalo meat exports from India subdued in the first half of the current year after a marginal increase in volumes in FY23.

In 2022-23, buffalo meat exports reached 1,175,532 tonnes valued at Rs 25 640 crore, according to data released by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda).

In terms of quantity, the increase is negligible at 0.01 percent year-on-year. In rupee terms, the value is up by 4 per cent, In dollar terms, at $3.19 billion, the value is down by over 3 percent.

Southeast Asian and West Asian countries are the largest buyers of Indian buffalo meat. Among the top buyers, Malaysia and Vietnam increased the offtake from India last year. But there was just a small increase in import by Indonesia and Iraq.

Imports by Egypt were down by 45 percent while purchases by Hong Kong also dipped. From 288,609 tonnes in FY 22, imports by Egypt fell to 158,623 tonnes last year

Egyptian currency turmoil

“In Egypt there was a currency crisis and the importers couldn’t mobilise enough dollars to buy. This year the general trend in the market is not upbeat so far. We don’t expect a hike in purchases in the next few months,’’ said Jauzy Hussain, proprietor of Marhaba Frozen Foods, an exporter.

The Egyptian pound is said to have depreciated around 20 percent against the dollar since the Ukraine-Russia war started. Market reports hint at a further depreciation this year.

Malaysia was the top buyer of Indian buffalo meat at 192,779 tonnes followed by Vietnam at 171,949 tonnes in 2022-23. Vietnam is the transit point for buffalo meat purchases for other countries.

“China buys through Vietnam and Hong Kong. The purchases from Hong Kong were down last year. Indonesia has quota system for imports. Though it can buy up to 200,000 tonnes, its offtake is around 100,000 tonnes now,’’ said Fauzan Alavi, director of Allanasons Private Ltd, a leading exporter.

Request to Indonesia

India has requested Indonesia to step up its purchases of Indian buffalo meat and to allow export through the nearer Medan port instead of Jakarta port to cut transportation cost.

According to Alavi, there is a lull in demand this year.

“This could persist for some more months. Last year the prices too were varied and could have been better. But this is cyclical and the demand may improve later,’’ he said.

India is the world’s fourth largest buffalo meat exporter and the product is one of the top earners for the country.

Unlike other countries export beef, India exports only boneless buffalo meat and it accounts for 43 percent of the world’s buffalo meat production. Uttar Pradesh, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are the chief buffalo meat producing states

Indian buffalo meat exports peaked in 2014-15 at 14,755,40 tonnes valued at Rs 29,282 crore. India became the second largest buffalo meat exporter after Brazil. But in subsequent years, exports fell in quantity and value.

Demonetisation and ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, which was revoked later, affected exports. Exports touched the lowest during the Covid-19 year in 2020-21 when shipments stood at 1,085,655 tonnes at a value of Rs 23,460 crore. There was an 8 percent jump in volumes over FY22.

According to April 2023 trade report of the United States Department of Agriculture, the outlook for the global meat trade is mixed this year with only chicken meat expected to make gains.

Demand outlook

The beef market is predicted to remain virtually unchanged while pork sales are forecast to fall for the second year in a row.

The report says that global production of beef and veal will be steady at 59.1 million tonnes. A fall in production in the US will be offset by increases in Australia, Brazil, China and India.

Indian production will be up by 2 percent on export demand and marginally higher domestic consumption, according to the report.

Australian production is expected to improve by 10 percent, supported by greater feed availability and improved pastures while Brazilian production is predicted to increase by 2 percent. The lifting of Covid restrictions will raise food service demand in China, which may boost beef production by 3 percent.