you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian banks' loans rose 6.7% in two weeks to April 24: RBI

Outstanding loans fell 693.40 billion rupees ($9.17 billion) to 102.69 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 24.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian banks' loans rose 6.7 percent in the two weeks to April 24 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.8 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 693.40 billion rupees ($9.17 billion) to 102.69 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 24.

Non-food credit fell 679.10 billion rupees to 102.17 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 14.30 billion rupees to 526.43 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 39.32 billion rupees to 137.11 trillion rupees in the two weeks to April 24.

First Published on May 8, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #banking #Business #Economy #India #RBI

