you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Bank cuts lending rate by 30 basis points

The bank has reduced its one-year MCLR by 30 basis points to 7.80 percent from existing 8.10 percent earlier, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday announced a cut in its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 30 basis points across various tenors in line with market competition. The new interest rates will be effective from May 3, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has reduced its one-year MCLR by 30 basis points to 7.80 percent from existing 8.10 percent earlier, it said.

Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced by 30 basis points to 7.50 percent and 7.55 percent respectively.

Three-month MCLR has been revised to 7.70 percent from 8 percent while six-month rate has come down to 7.75 percent as compared to 8.05 percent.

related news

The rate cut is in line with easing of interest rate in the market following moderation in interest rates by the RBI last month.

The RBI reduced benchmark repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 percent in the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting on March 27.

The step was part of RBI's action plan to ease the economic burden of the coronavirus outbreak.




First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #banking #Business #India #Indian Bank #MCLR #RBI

