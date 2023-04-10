 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian authorities dismiss reports of India-UK trade talks being stalled

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

Indian authorities on Monday dismissed reports that India-UK trade talks have been stalled over the recent attacks involving pro-Khalistan groups in London.

According to British media reports, New Delhi has stalled negotiations with the UK over a free trade agreement (FTA) as it wants tougher action against these groups behind the attack on the Indian High Commission in London last month.

"The report is baseless," an Indian government source said in New Delhi.

The next round of official negotiations is likely to take place from April 24 in London, the source added.