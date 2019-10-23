App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian attempt to divert river water would be considered provocation: Pakistan minister

At the meeting, the recent statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert river water flowing to Pakistan were also discussed, an official statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said any attempt by the Indian government to divert the flow of Jhelum, Chenab and Indus rivers would be considered as "provocation" by Pakistan. Qureshi chaired a high-level Indus Water Treaty (IWT) meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Qureshi said Pakistan would be within its right to "give a befitting response if any attempt is made to divert the water flow."

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 08:12 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #Shah Mahmmod Qureshi

