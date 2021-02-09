Indian Army training dogs, including indigenous breeds, to detect COVID-19

Indian Army dogs trained to detect COVID-19

The Indian Army has trained dogs, including one of the indigenous breeds Chippiparai, to detect COVID-19 using sweat and urine samples.

Indian Army Labradors and Chippiparais are being trained to detect COVID-19 using urine samples, and Cocker Spaniels on sweat samples, the Indian Army said on February 9.

Dogs can sniff COVID-19 infection before symptoms set in, research suggests

Colonel Surender Saini, who has been training the dogs to sniff out coronavirus, has said that “based on sample data tested till now, (the dogs’) sensitivity is over 95 percent”.



The Indian Army Colonel added: “We have conducted trials and operationally deployed dogs. Detection is (being done in) real-time. Dogs do not get infected as samples used (urine and sweat) are sterile and do not contain the virus. It only contains a volatile metabolic biomarker which is the signature of COVID-19.”

In many other countries too, such as Britain, France, Germany, Finland, Lebanon, Russia, and UAE, dogs are being trained to detect COVID-19 by screening passengers arriving at airports and railway stations.

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, several studies have been conducted to find out if canines are competent enough to detect the virus in infected persons. Most such studies have established that dogs can effectively sniff out the novel coronavirus.