App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Army soldier killed, two injured as Pakistani troops open fire along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

The latest firing and shelling from across the Line of Control took place in Shahpur-Kerni sector on the night of June 13, drawing strong retaliation from the Indian Army.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

An Indian Army personnel was killed and two others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on June 14.

This is the third fatality in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month.

The officials told news agency PTI that the latest firing and shelling from across the border took place in Shahpur-Kerni sector on June 13 night, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

Close

Three Indian Army personnel were injured in the Pakistani firing and were immediately evacuated to hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

related news

They said the casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.

On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident in Rajouri sector.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 02:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre, Delhi govt to fight COVID-19 together: CM Kejriwal after meeting with Amit Shah

Centre, Delhi govt to fight COVID-19 together: CM Kejriwal after meeting with Amit Shah

COVID-19 crisis | Delhi to double number of testing in two days, triple in six

COVID-19 crisis | Delhi to double number of testing in two days, triple in six

Coronavirus pandemic | Pakistan records highest single-day increase, tally at 1,39,230

Coronavirus pandemic | Pakistan records highest single-day increase, tally at 1,39,230

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.