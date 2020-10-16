172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indian-army-restores-damaged-grave-of-decorated-pakistani-officer-in-jk-5972041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Army restores damaged grave of decorated Pakistani officer in J&K

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on grave which read, ''In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in counter attack by 9 Sikh''.

PTI
Picture of restored grave shared by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on Twitter (Image credit: Chinar Corps Indian Army/Twitter)
Picture of restored grave shared by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on Twitter (Image credit: Chinar Corps Indian Army/Twitter)

The Indian Army on October 15 said it has restored the damaged grave of a decorated Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted a photograph of the epitaph on grave which read, "In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitar-e-Jurrat Shahid 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in counter attack by 9 Sikh".

"In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972," Chinar Corps posted on its Twitter handle.

Close

"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is #IndianArmy for the world," the Army added.

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 03:15 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.