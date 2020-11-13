Indian Army responds to ceasefire violation across LoC; at least eight Pakistani soldiers killed

The Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) and at least seven to eight Pakistani soldiers including SSG-level commandoes were killed in the firing, according to a report by news agency ANI.

According to the news agency, the list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes two to three Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes.

Sources also told the news agency that three Indian Army soldiers were killed in action in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and during ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Two soldiers were killed in Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, the sources said.

Earlier, three Indian civilians were killed and many were injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Uri sector.

"Four people who were injured during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan are admitted to the Uri sub-district hospital," Reyaz Ahmad Malik, SDM of Baramulla district had said.

Sources said apart from various places in Uri, the ceasefire violations were reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.

A defence spokesman said the Army foiled an infiltration bid, which was aided by the ceasefire violation, along the LoC in the Keran sector.

"Suspicious movement was observed by our troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. "They fired mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given," he said.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful bid in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8 was foiled in which three militants were killed.