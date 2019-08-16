App
India
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 10:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Army rejects Pakistan military's claim of killing 5 Indian soldiers along LoC in J&K as 'fictitious'

The response by the Indian Army came after Pakistan military's spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed that three of its soldiers and five Indian personnel were killed in the cross-border firing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian Army called as "fictitious" the Pakistan military's claim of killing five Indian soldiers during a cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The claim by Pakistan is totally baseless and fictitious. We strongly reject the claim," Indian Army spokesperson Col. Aman Anand said.

In a tweet, Ghafoor also alleged that the Indian Army has increased firing along the LoC in an effort to divert attention from the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He claimed that a number of bunkers were damaged and "intermittent exchange of fire continues".

There have been reports of the Pakistan army increasing its deployment along the LoC after India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Indian Army has also strengthened its vigil along the LoC and kept its personnel on high alert to effectively deal with any "misadventure" by Pakistan, a senior military official said.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 08:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

