Indian Army raises memorial to 20 'gallants of Galwan' in Ladakh

The names of 20 Indian Army men killed in a clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June have been inscribed on a memorial erected in eastern Ladakh

According to a report in The Indian Express, the plaque at the memorial also mentions the details of the incident. It says that during "Operation Snow Leopard" on June 15, "at Galwan Valley, Col B Santosh Babu Commanding Officer 16 Bihar led the Quick Reaction Force of 16 Bihar and attached troops tasked to evict the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) OP (outpost) from general area Y Nala and move further to PP14".

"... The column successfully evicted the PLA OP from Y Nala and reached PP14 where a fierce skirmish broke out between the Indian Army and PLA troops," the plaque reads.

Col Babu, it goes on to say, "led from the front and his troops fought gallantly in a hand-to-hand combat, causing heavy casualties to the PLA". The plague calls the Indian soldiers who were killed in action "gallants of Galwan".