you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 09:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Army places order for procuring Spike missiles

The missiles can hits targets at a range of four kilometers and can be deployed in both mountains and plains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Army has placed an order for procuring Israeli anti-tank Spike missiles, known for their precision targeting with an ability to pierce even bunkers, under emergency purchases to meet operational preparedness, sources said.

They can be fired from different platforms -- vehicles, helicopters, ships and ground launchers -- and can be deployed even along the Line of Control (LoC), they said.

After the Balakot strike, the Army had in April cleared the procurement and the orders were placed this month, the sources added. The procurement of these missiles was also discussed in the Army Commanders meet in April.

After the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the three armed forces were given powers to make emergency purchases.

Under this provision, the forces can make procurement up to Rs 300 crore.

The sources said the Army is also prioritising the purchase of precision guided kit for artillery ammunition.

The placing of order comes after the three armed forces and senior officials of the Defence Ministry made presentations before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after he took charge last month.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 09:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Army #Spike missiles

