Indian Army Officer completes world's toughest - 'Ironman Triathlon'

Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, who is currently posted as Director General Resettlement, has become the first serving Indian Army officer and the only General across the globe to successfully complete the ‘Ironman’ Triathlon event, held in Austria on Sunday.

“He is the only serving army officer from the Indian Army to have done a full Ironman and the only General across the globe to have done so,” an army officer said as per a report by The Economic Times.

The Ironman Triathlon is an international triathlon race organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). It consists of three consecutive events-a 2.4-mile (3.8 km) swim, a 112-mile (180 km) bicycle ride and a marathon 26.2-mile (42.2 km) run. The competitors have to complete the events in sequence within 17 hours to earn the title of ‘Ironman’.

Dogra completed the full Ironman circuit in 14 hours and 21 minutes.

“He has been an avid sportsman all his life. However, he started cycling about five years ago. He cycled from Leh to Chandigarh, a distance of 800 km, in 8 days,” the officers further added.

A Sword of Honour and Gold Medalist of the December 1981 batch, General Dogra takes a keen interest in Hockey, Golf, Polo, Swimming, Squash, and Tennis.

He has also undertaken a mountaineering expedition to 22,000 thousand feet and participated in River Rafting, Bungee Jumping, Paragliding, Sailing, Deep Sea Fishing and has flown a MIG 21 Fighter Plane.

The Ironman Austria was held in the scenic town of in Klagenfurt on July 1. 2850 athletes from 50 countries participated in the event.