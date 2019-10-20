Indian Army retaliates after Pakistan’s ceasefire violation, attacks terrorist camps in PoK: Reports

The Indian Army, on October 20, launched attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The attacks were in retaliation to the Pakistan Army's support to push terrorists into Indian territory, news agency ANI reported.

According to the news agency, the Indian Army used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps opposite the Tangdhar sector.

Sources told the news agency that four launch pads in PoK's Neelam valley were targeted/destroyed, and four to five Pakistan Army soldiers have been killed with several injured.

Over 35 terrorists have been eliminated, News18 has reported quoting sources.



Indian Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. This is in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory. pic.twitter.com/yCJaBV1NXk

— ANI (@ANI) 20 October 2019

Sources also said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over the situation, and is personally monitoring it.

Earlier on October 20, two soldiers and a civilian were killed after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in the same sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.