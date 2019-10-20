Indian Army retaliates after Pakistan’s ceasefire violation, attacks terrorist camps in PoK: Reports

Earlier in the day, two soldiers and a civilian were killed after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in J&K's Kupwara district
The Indian Army, on October 20, launched attacks on terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The attacks were in retaliation to the Pakistan Army's support to push terrorists into Indian territory, news agency ANI reported.
According to the news agency, the Indian Army used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps opposite the Tangdhar sector.
Sources told the news agency that four launch pads in PoK's Neelam valley were targeted/destroyed, and four to five Pakistan Army soldiers have been killed with several injured.
Over 35 terrorists have been eliminated, News18 has reported quoting sources.
Indian Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. This is in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory. pic.twitter.com/yCJaBV1NXk
Earlier on October 20, two soldiers and a civilian were killed after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in the same sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.Three civilians were also injured while two houses were damaged in the firing, police had said.
