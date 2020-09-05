Indian Army extends help to Chinese citizens who lost their way in north Sikkim

The Indian Army extended a helping hand to three Chinese citizens who were lost in north Sikkim on September 3.

The Army said that the Chinese citizens, lost in the plateau area at an altitude of around 17,500 feet, were provided with medical assistance, including oxygen, food and warm clothes.

“Realising danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens which included two men and one woman in sub zero temperatures, the soldiers of Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance ... to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climate conditions,” the statement added.

They were also given “appropriate guidance” after which they returned to their destination, the Army said in a statement.