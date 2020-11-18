Indian Army completes setting up upgraded living facilities for troops in Ladakh

With no solution to the India-China border standoff and temperature set to dip during the winter, the Indian Army has established upgraded living facilities for troops deployed in forward areas in Eastern Ladakh, where the temperatures fall up to negative 30-40 degrees, news channel NDTV has reported.



#WATCH Eastern Ladakh: In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector. pic.twitter.com/H6Sm5VG541

— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

"In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector," a statement by the Indian Army said.

"Apart from smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitat with arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene has been created to accommodate frontline troops. The troops are not lacking anything and prepared to take on any challenge," the statement added.

According to officials, "adequate civil infrastructure" has also been identified to cater for "any emergency". Moreover, the Indian Army statement said that troops in the front line have been accommodated in heated tents as per tactical considerations of their deployment.

The Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) have had eight rounds of talks regarding the stand-off at Line of Actual Control (LAC) without any breakthrough. During the last round of talks, held on November 6, both sides said that the soldiers would "exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation".

A ninth round of talks was also agreed upon, but no date is fixed as of yet. Diplomatic status between both countries remains terse. India for one banned a host of Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and PubG and took steps to “block” foreign direct investment (FDI) and imports from the northern neighbour.