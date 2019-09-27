App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed

Ground Search and Rescue (SAR) operation was launched immediately from Yongfulla.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Twitter/@ANI)
(Image: Twitter/@ANI)

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Bhutan on September 27. Both the pilots have reportedly lost their lives.

The helicopters crashed near Yongphulla in Bhutan at 1 pm, Indian Army Spokesperson, Col Aman Anand told news agency ANI.

The Indian Army pilot who died in the crash was of Lieutenant Colonel rank, while the other was a Bhutanese Army pilot training with the Indian Army, the spokesperson told media persons.

According to Col Anand, the helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. It was en route from Khirmu in Arunanchal Pradesh to Yongfulla on duty.

Ground Search and Rescue (SAR) operation was launched immediately from Yongfulla. The wreckage has been located. Indian Air Force and Army Helicopters SAR were also launched.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

