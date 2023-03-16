 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search ops underway

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

The Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 9:15 am today. Two pilots were on board.

Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed near Mandala hills area of Arunachal Pradesh on March 16. Two pilots were on board and search operation for them has started, Army officials informed.

As per Arunachal Pradesh police, the chopper lost contact midway and could not be located while it was en route to Missamari from Senge village. At around 12.30 pm villagers from Bangjalep, Dirang PS informed that a crashed chopper was found.

Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati informed, "An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 9:15am today."

Search and rescue teams of Army, SSB and police have already left for the spot.