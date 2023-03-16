Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, search ops underway

An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 9:15 am today. (Representative image)

Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed near Mandala hills area of Arunachal Pradesh on March 16. Two pilots were on board and search operation for them has started, Army officials informed.

As per Arunachal Pradesh police, the chopper lost contact midway and could not be located while it was en route to Missamari from Senge village. At around 12.30 pm villagers from Bangjalep, Dirang PS informed that a crashed chopper was found.

Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati informed, "An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 9:15am today."

Search and rescue teams of Army, SSB and police have already left for the spot.

Rohit Rajbir Singh, the superintendent of police, Special Investigation Cell (SIC), explained that villagers had found the crashed chopper ablaze in Dirang, and informed district officials.

"Villagers from Bangjalep at Dirang located the chopper around 12.30 pm. It is still burning," Singh said.

The Arunachal Police further informed that as of now, no photos are available as the area has no signal, adding that weather today is extremely foggy and visibility is 5 meters.

In a separate incident earlier on March 12, an IAF helicopter with 20 people on board had made an emergency landing in Jodhpur's Lohawat area due to a technical glitch. The helicopter had taken off from the Phalodi airbase in Jodhpur. It was allowed to take off an hour later after a technical team fixed the glitch.