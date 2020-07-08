Indian Army asks personnel to delete 89 apps, including Facebook and Tinder

The Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Tinder to plug leakage of information, sources told news agency ANI.

The Army has also reportedly asked its personnel to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently.

The move comes days after the Union IT Ministry banned 59 Chinese apps in India.



Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information: Indian Army Sources

The Ministry of Information Technology had, on June 29, banned 59 mobile apps, saying they are engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

