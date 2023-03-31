 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-Americans in Silicon Valley meet US justice department officials over embassy attack

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

During the meeting that took place on Wednesday, the Indian-Americans told the DoJ officials that they felt unsafe going to the San Francisco Consulate and felt disturbed while the Sikh community members said such unlawful activities, which do not reflect the voice of the majority, bring a bad name to the community.

Eminent Indian-Americans, including members of the Sikh community from Silicon Valley, recently met with the officials of the US Department of Justice and condemned the recent violence against the Indian diplomatic mission and diplomats in San Francisco.

During the meeting that took place on Wednesday, the Indian-Americans told the DoJ officials that they felt unsafe going to the San Francisco Consulate and felt disturbed while the Sikh community members said such unlawful activities, which do not reflect the voice of the majority, bring a bad name to the community.

They also talked about personal safety and the lack of action by the San Francisco Police.

The meeting came after a group of Khalistan supporters this month attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.