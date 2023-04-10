 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-American mathematician C R Rao awarded International Prize in Statistics at 102

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

In his remarkable 1945 paper published in the Bulletin of the Calcutta Mathematical Society, Rao demonstrated three fundamental results that paved the way for the modern field of statistics and provided statistical tools heavily used in science today, the Foundation said in a statement on April 1. (image source: https://www.statprize.org)

Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, a prominent Indian-American mathematician and statistician, will receive the 2023 International Prize in Statistics, the equivalent to the Nobel Prize in the field, for his monumental work 75 years ago that revolutionised statistical thinking.

Rao's work, more than 75 years ago, continues to exert a profound influence on science, the International Prize in Statistics Foundation said in a statement.

Rao, who is now 102, will receive the prize, which comes with a USD 80,000 award, this July at the biennial International Statistical Institute World Statistics Congress in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

"In awarding this prize, we celebrate the monumental work by C R Rao that not only revolutionized statistical thinking in its time but also continues to exert enormous influence on human understanding of science across a wide spectrum of disciplines," said Guy Nason, chair of the International Prize in Statistics Foundation.