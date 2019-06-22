App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace, will re-route flights: DGCA

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Amid rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, India's aviation regulator DGCA on June 22 said Indian airlines have decided to avoid the "affected part of the Iranian airspace" and reroute their flight "suitably".

On June 21, the American aviation regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) prohibiting US-registered aircraft from operating "in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions".

"All Indian operators in consultation with DGCA have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian Airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably," the DGCA said on Twitter.

On June 20, Iran shot down a US military drone in its airspace, following which the FAA had warned that there is a possibility that commercial aircraft can be mistakenly targeted in Iranian airspace.

First Published on Jun 22, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #aviation #DGCA #India #Iran #US #world

