Indian Air Force's Jaguar plane crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, pilot ejects safely

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in an open field in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh on January 28.

The pilot ejected safely, report suggest.

The aircraft had taken off from the Gorakhpur Air Force base.



RN Mishra, SP Kushinagar on Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter plane crashed today: There is a populated place nearby, the pilot landed the plane at a distance from that place using his tactical expertise. He saved the life of others as well as his own. pic.twitter.com/jDxP4ojbmW

An IAF Jaguar aircraft had crashed in June 2018 in Gujarat's Kutch. The pilot Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan had lost his life in the crash. Reports suggest that the aircraft had flew from the Jamnagar air base and crashed near a village.