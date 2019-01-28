App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Air Force's Jaguar plane crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, pilot ejects safely

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot ejected safely

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image of IAF's Jaguar aircraft
Representative image of IAF's Jaguar aircraft
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in an open field in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh on January 28.

The pilot ejected safely, report suggest.

The aircraft had taken off from the Gorakhpur Air Force base.

An IAF Jaguar aircraft had crashed in June 2018 in Gujarat's Kutch. The pilot Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan had lost his life in the crash. Reports suggest that the aircraft had flew from the Jamnagar air base and crashed near a village.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force #Uttar Pradesh

