Indian Air Force Rs 48,000 crore Tejas aircraft deal to be signed on February 3

The aircraft, manufactured by the HAL, is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support with reconnaissance and anti-ship operations as its secondary roles.

PTI
February 02, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
 
 
The government is set to formally seal on February 3 the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force, officials said on Wednesday. The mega contract will be signed at the Aero India air show in Bengaluru in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, top brass of the IAF and senior officials of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), they said.

Tejas is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

The aircraft, manufactured by the HAL, is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support with reconnaissance and anti-ship operations as its secondary roles.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the deal for procurement of the 73 Tejas Mk-1A variant and 10 LCA Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost Indian Air Force's combat prowess.

The Tejas Mk-IA will be equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, beyond visual range missile, electronic warfare suite and air-to-air refuelling system.

Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited R Madhavan told
PTI
first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:12 pm

