you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Air Force removes temporary restrictions imposed on its airspace post Balakot strike

Pakistan opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur on March 27.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
In a signal to Pakistan to open its airspace for commercial airlines, Indian Air Force has announced that all temporary restrictions imposed on Indian airspace post Balakot airstrike have been removed. Earlier this week, Pakistan civil aviation authorities had extended the closure of its airspace till June 14.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on February 27 after an Indian Air Force strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot. Pakistan opened its airspace for all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur on March 27.

Indian Air Force tweeted on Friday evening, "Temporary restrictions on all air routes in the Indian airspace, imposed by the Indian Air Force on 27 Feb 19, have been removed."

Pakistan had given a special permission to India for then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistani airspace to attend the SCO meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 21. However, the airspace for other commercial airliners remains closed.

As a result of the ban, foreign carriers using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan. The closure mainly affects flights from Europe to Southeast Asia. The flights from Europe and the US flying in and out of New Delhi have been the worst hit.

Thousands of travellers suffer flight cancellations, delays and soaring ticket prices due to Pakistan's decision to close its airspace for flights to and from India.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Balakot #India #Indian Air Force #Pakistan

