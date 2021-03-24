English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Indian Air Force has shortage of 405 pilots: Govt tells Lok Sabha

To a separate question on whether India can counter China effectively with hypersonic vehicles, the minister declined to answer saying the information sought is highly sensitive and classified.

PTI
March 24, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST

The Indian Air Force has a shortage of 405 pilots against the authorised strength, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said the number of pilots in the Indian Air Force at present is 3,834 as against the sanctioned strength of 4,239.

"There is a shortage of 405 pilots (as on March 1) in the IAF," he said, replying to a question.

He said 260 aircraft are being used for training of pilots in the force.

The trainer aircraft in the IAF included Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Kiran MkI/IA and Hawk Mk-132 advanced jet trainer.

To a separate question on whether India can counter China effectively with hypersonic vehicles, the minister declined to answer saying the information sought is highly sensitive and classified.

Close

Related stories

"The information sought is highly sensitive and classified and cannot be divulged on the floor of the House," he said in his written reply.

Replying to another question, Naik said 1,98,881 dwelling units were planned for construction through Married Accommodation Project route and 57,875 units were already built under phase one of the project.

He said 69,904 units were planned to be built under phase two of the project out of which construction of 58,062 units was completed.

Naik said there was a plan to construct 71,102 units under phase three of the project but an in-principle decision has been taken to construct further married accommodation through the Annual Major Works Programme route.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Indian Air Force #Lok Sabha #Pilot Shortage #Shripad Naik
first published: Mar 24, 2021 08:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

Simply Save | Cheaper home loans: Is this the right time to buy a house?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.