In an attempt to upgrade the longevity of its fleet of fighter squadrons and Jaguars, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is recycling its old, decommissioned jets from around the world.

The ever-present threat from neighbours, Pakistan and China, has led to a massive loss of fighter jets in the IAF and decreasing number with MIG-21s and MIG-27s nearing their retirement in 2024, as per a report in The Times of India.

The long wait in acquiring new jets and the rate of loss of the fighter planes, has sent the IAF scavenging for spares. The operational flexibility of its British-born Jaguar fighters, are achieved by the gifts in the form of spares and airframes received from Oman, France and the UK.

“The IAF has 118 Jaguars (26 twin-seaters) but their operational availability has drastically gone down because of obsolescence, shortage of spares and closing down of assembly lines by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). So the search for airframes and spares from different countries in under way," a source in the Defence Ministry told the paper.

IAF is getting 31 jaguar airframes from France, 2 twin-seat jets and 619 lines of rotables from UK and 2 airframes, 8 engines and 3500 lines of spares from Oman. France and Oman parts are all free but for the shipping, however, UK is charging IAF a whopping 2.8 crore Indian Rupees, as reported to TOI.

France is giving away its Jaguars happily, after having struck a deal with India worth Rs. 59,000 crore for the purchase for 36 Rafales, to be delivered by 2022. France is also interested in acquiring the contract of 114 fighters that India requires to strengthen IAF's fighter squadron.

"France and UK retired their Jaguars in 2005-2007. But after the jags in IAF get new F125IN Honeywell engines and upgrades, they can be flown beyond 2035," said the report.