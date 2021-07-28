MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Indian Air Force formally inducts Rafale aircraft into 101 Squadron of Eastern Air Command

The induction event included a fly-past heralding the arrival of the Rafale aircraft at Hasimara, followed by a traditional water-cannon salute, according to a statement issued by the IAF.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 09:39 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) formally inducted the Rafale aircraft into its 101 Squadron of the Eastern Air Command in the presence of Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria at the Hasimara Air Force Station in West Bengal on Wednesday. The 101 Squadron is the second IAF squadron to be equipped with the Rafale fighter jets. In September last year, the Rafale aircraft were inducted into the 17 "Golden Arrows" Squadron.

Addressing the personnel at the air force station, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said the induction of the Rafale jets at Hasimara was carefully planned, keeping in mind the importance of strengthening the IAF's capability in the eastern sector.

India and China have been locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May last year. In the northeast, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh share borders with China.

The induction event included a fly-past heralding the arrival of the Rafale aircraft at Hasimara, followed by a traditional water-cannon salute, according to a statement issued by the IAF.

India has so far received 26 of the 36 Rafale aircraft it has ordered from French firm Dassault Aviation, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Close

Related stories

In his speech at Hasimara, the IAF chief recalled the glorious history of the 101 Squadron, which earned it the title of "Falcons of Chamb and Akhnoor".

"CAS urged the personnel to combine their zeal and commitment with the unmatched potential of the newly-inducted platform (Rafale)," the IAF said.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said he has no doubt that the squadron would dominate whenever and wherever required, and ensure that the adversary would always be intimidated by its sheer presence.

"The IAF formally inducted Rafale aircraft into No. 101 Squadron at Air Force Station Hasimara in Eastern Air Command on July 28," the statement said.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria presided over the induction ceremony. On arrival, he was received by Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command.

The multi-role Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air superiority and precision strikes.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, 2020, nearly four years after the country signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

The Rafale aircraft are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor, a beyond visual range air-to-air missile, and the Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Eastern Air Command #Hasimara Air Force Station #India #Indian Air Force #R K S Bhadauria #Rafale aircraft #west bengal
first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.