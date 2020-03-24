App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#IndiaGives: Network18 employees pledge a day's salary to help daily-wage workers

The initiative, called #IndiaGives, kicked off on March 24, exhorting people to generously contribute to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund towards the cause to support daily wage workers .

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the testing times in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many livelihoods, especially those of daily wage workers have been lost because of the lockdown and social distancing.

Network18 has reached out to all its employees to do their bit to help the cause of all those struggling to make ends meet as the country goes into lockdown to enforce social distancing.

The organisation has decided to make a voluntary contribution of one day’s basic salary from every employee.

The initiative, called #IndiaGives, kicked off on March 24, exhorting people to generously contribute to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund towards this particular cause.

Employees making such a contribution from their salary for April 2020, will be eligible to seek tax relief under section 80G.

The organisation has "deliberately kept the initial plan simple" so as to have a quick turnaround.

Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, in an open appeal to the people of India, tweeted:


First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

