you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#IndiaFightsCorona | To ensure no one starves, Kerala to deliver cooked meals during lockdown

The service will be given by local self-governing bodies, ward-level committees and volunteers, said the chief minister.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Kerala government has assured that no one will starve in the state during the lockdown that has been imposed to check the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, as it will deliver cooked meals to people at their doorstep.

This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 25. “No one will starve during this lockdown #COVID19…Kerala has taken extensive measures to ensure that no one will starve during lockdown,” Vijayan tweeted.

The service will be offered by local self-governing bodies, ward-level committees and volunteers, the chief minister said.

To catch all live updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here

related news

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has also decided to provide all ration card holders 15 kg of rice free for a month, irrespective of those above or below the poverty line (BPL) categories.

The BPL card holders will also be provided a provision kit.

Packed food would be given to those in quarantine. Community kitchen facility and door delivery of food articles and medicines, if needed, would be provided to those who are in quarantine at home, officials said.

Also read | 50 booked for violating lockdown in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The state government has also decided to take care of migrant workers in Kerala. The issue was discussed in a video conference conducted by CM Vijayan on March 25, he said.

After the meeting, Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas said that the state government is making special arrangements in Ernakulam district, home to a large number of migrant labourers, for their comfortable stay during the lockdown, including setting up community kitchens.

Special camps would be set up in the district for ensuring a healthy and comfortable stay for them, Suhas said in a statement on March 25. He said the workers would be given food and community kitchens would be set up for the purpose.

Also read | Coronavirus lockdown: 4 tax-saving options easily available online

Meanwhile, the state Labour Department directed district labour officers to take necessary steps to provide food and shelter and ensure the health of the migrant labourers who have become jobless due to the virus outbreak.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 10:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Kerala

