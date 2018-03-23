App
Mar 23, 2018 02:49 PM IST

India, Zimbabwe need to work together to boost trade, economic ties: Ram Nath Kovind

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Ram Nath Kovind today said India-Zimbabwe bilateral trade of USD 170 million is way below potential, and the two countries need to work together to strengthen trade and economic relations.

During a meeting with Vice President of Zimbabwe General (Retd) Constantino Chiwenga, he said India's approach to its partnership with Africa is consultative and participatory.

"It is driven by the aim of empowerment, capacity building, human resource development, access to the Indian market and support for Indian investments in Africa," Kovind said.

Chiwenga had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Asserting that India-Zimbabwe bilateral trade of USD 170 million is way below potential, Kovind said, "We need to work together to strengthen our trade and economic relations."

He was happy to note the government of Zimbabwe's policy for making its economy investor-friendly.

"With the change in regime in Zimbabwe, India desires to continue friendly relations and further intensify engagement," the president said.

